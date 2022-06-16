'Country is watching', says Sachin Pilot a day after being detained briefly

New Delhi, June 16 A day after Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi Police outside the party Headquarters here, he said the whole country was watching what the government was doing.

While speaking to his supporters outside his residence on Thursday, he said, "We were detained yesterday, police entered the AICC office & did lathi-charge, the whole country is watching." Pilot thanked his supporters for standing by him and also urged them to remain peaceful.

"It is very clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to pressurise, demoralise, defame and show to the world that if you oppose the ideology of BJP or government, you will be put to test. The entire force of the Government of India is falling down upon his opponents," Pilot said.

Talking about the questioning of Rahul Gandhi for three straight days by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, the Congress leader said that there is nothing to hide as the charges are baseless. It is a 7-year-old case that they have started to divert the attention of people of the country.

"We have nothing to hide, the charges are baseless. There is no truth in it, no FIR, no misappropriation & there's no allegation. It's a 7-year old case that they have waked-up just to divert the attention of people of this country," he said.

On the Congress protest, he said that three days earlier it was decided that we will do Satyagraha which was denied. "Three days before we stated that we will do satyagraha, we wanted a peaceful march that was denied. Today, they made sure that we are not able to do any of our protests," he said.

"In a democracy if you can't speak out, if you can't protest, how do you do your job as opposition," Sachin Pilot questioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor