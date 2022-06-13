Country watching dictatorship: Gehlot slams Centre over ED summons to Gandhis

Jaipur, June 13 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was detained in Delhi along with other Congress leaders while protesting against the ED summons to the Gandhi family in the National Herald case, on Monday attacked the Centre saying that the country is watching the dictatorship.

Targeting the BJP-led central government Gehlot said, "The way the peaceful march of the Congress party is being stopped today, the whole country is watching this dictatorship. The Congress headquarters has been cordoned off, police have been deployed all around. Politic and activists are being detained. I have also been taken into custody along with my associates while going to the ED office," he said.

After being detained by the Delhi Police, Gehlot said "what difference will it make if you let five people go?"

He added, "This is absolutely unfair in a democracy. The Congress workers will not tolerate the ED notice that has come to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. There are agitations in every district and block. They should understand and allow the rule of law to be established."

Condemning the BJP government, he asked, "For how long will you mislead by talking about Hindu-Muslim? ED notices are wrong. The workers of the whole country have come here to show what is the mood of the country. These are fascist people (BJP govt). They are killing democracy, voice has to be raised against them in time."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police blocked the roads. Despite the arguments of Gehlot and other Congress leaders, he was not allowed to proceed.

Along with Gehlot, many other leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh, Deepender Hooda, Pawan Khera, PL Poonia, Gaurav Gogoi, Meenakshi Natarajan were detained.

