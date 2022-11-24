Court cases exhausting the state exchequer of Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 24 At a time when the West Bengal government is saddled with too many court cases filed against it, both in Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the state exchequer is being exhausted in fighting so many legal battles.

Participating in a question-hour session in the Assembly on Thursday, Banerjee said that so many court cases are posing hurdles for fresh state government recruitment.

"Some people are randomly approaching the court on any issue, as a result the process of fresh recruitment is getting stalled. At the same time, the state exchequer is getting exhausted in servicing the debts," the Chief Minister said.

Opposition parties like the BJP, Left Front and Congress have been accusing the state government of spending crores of rupees from the state exchequer to stall probe by central agencies in various cases of corruption.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister's admission that court cases are putting pressure on the state exchequer becomes significant.

Banerjee also issued an appeal to the judicial system to ensure that public interest is not hampered.

"I would like to request the court through this Assembly to ensure that public interest is safeguarded," the Chief Minister said.

Making her point, Banerjee referred to a recent case filed by a section of fair-price shop dealers against the decision of the state government to launch the 'Duare Ration' scheme (ration at doorsteps) in the state.

"The project will continue. We will not succumb to any kind of pressure and for that I will go to any extent. The scheme is meant for the welfare of people. Ration dealers have been provided with an incentive of Rs 480 crore for this purpose. I have talked to the ration dealers. Most of them are willing to carry forward the project," the Chief Minister informed.

Banerjee also said that the ruling and the opposition parties should jointly approach the Union government for the release of Central dues to the state.

"We had been in opposition for a long time. But we never went against the development of the state," the Chief Minister said.

