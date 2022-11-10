Court rejects Azam Khan's plea for stay on conviction

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 The MP/MLA court in Rampur has rejected Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's plea for stay on his conviction in a hate speech case.

The refusal of the court to stay his conviction now means that his disqualification from the state assembly will continue.

Azam Khan's counsels pleaded for stay on the grounds that the reasons behind the conviction were not strong enough.

The prosecution argued in favour of the conviction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor