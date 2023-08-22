CPA India’s efforts will strengthen democracy, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 21 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India is playing an important role for public welfare and that it innovations to organise various activities will strengthen the democratic system.

“Through the conference, the knowledge of public representatives will be enhanced with the views of experts, which will strengthen our democracy and good governance,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural function of the 9th convention of CPA India Region in Udaipur which was hosted by CPA Rajasthan branch.

He said that this conference will prove useful for the strengthening of democracy in the digital era, good governance and the role of peoples representatives in nation building.

The Chief Minister said that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi ensured good governance only because of the use of computers in the country. “Information technology has played an important role to bring in change,” the Chief Minister said.

He also praised the efforts of the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly C.P Joshi and also appreciated the activities of CPA in Rajasthan and the innovative efforts made in the Assembly.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, CPA Headquarters Chairperson Ian Liddell Granger, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker C.P Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, CPA Rajasthan Secretary Sanyam Lodha also addressed the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor