CPI-M, Left women's bodies stage protest in Tripura seeking action against WFI chief

Agartala, May 18 Scores of CPI-M workers took out a protest rally in Agartala on Thursday to express their solidarity with a group of wrestlers, who are sitting on a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for the past 26 days seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

The CPI-M, led by former minister and senior Left leader Pabitra Kar and Samar Chakraborty, demanded the arrest of the WFI chief.

Earlier in the day, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) organised a mass signature campaign with the same demand in which people from various walks of life took part.

A letter signed by scores of people will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the district magistrates expressing solidarity for the wrestlers and seeking punishment for Singh.

AIDWA's signature campaign against the WFI chief is part of four national women's organisations' nationwide campaigns. The other three women's bodies are National Federation of Indian Women, Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan, and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan.

Top grapplers of the country have been protesting in New Delhi for the past 26 days, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against the WFI President.

