CPI-M MP Brittas writes to Union Education Minister, seeks intervention in attack on Kerala students at IGNTU Campus

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written a letter to Union Education & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and expressed his concern over attacks against four students hailing from Kerala in the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh and demand urgent intervention.

John Brittas in a letter to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "It is with profound agony that I am writing this letter to bring to your notice the highly deplorable attacks against four students hailing from Kerala on the evening of 10.03.2023 in the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh."

"These four helpless students were learnt to be ruthlessly assaulted by the so-called security guards of the University on the trivial issue of taking selfies from the top of a water tank inside the campus," Brittas added.

"The students sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized. I am given to understand that the appalling violence meted out to the Keralite students was in fact the result of a premeditated plan rather than a chance incident. It is also learnt that this latest vicious onslaught against the Keralite students has been another glaring episode of the organized series of hostile actions against the Keralite students who are being targeted for their regional, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds. The panic-stricken Keralite students fraternity is in trepidation" he added in a letter.

Upper House MP from Kerala John Brittas further said, "It is inferred that there were manifold instances of persecution against the Keralite students fraternity in IGNTU and that the delinquents roam scot-free in the campus as if they have been assured of impunity."

"In these disquieting circumstances, considering the exigency, I may seek your indulgence to give urgent directions to the University authorities to take exemplary punitive actions against the perpetrators of this nefarious crime at the earliest possible and to assure the safety of the Keralite students on the campus" Brittas added in his letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor