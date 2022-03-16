CPI-M nominates DYFI All India president A.A.Rahim to Rajya Sabha

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16 The CPI-M on Wednesday nominated party youth leader and all India president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India A.A.Rahim for the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the ruling Left Democratic Front decided to give one seat to the CPI, while keeping one.

Expressing his delight, 41-year-old Rahim, who is presently based in Delhi as the president of the DYFI, said that a "huge" responsibility has been bestowed upon him.

"Today Parliament has become the venue for many things and will utilise the time there for the good of the people," said Rahim.

Rahim, who hails from the state capital district is the "face" of the CPI-M especially when it comes to defending his party in TV channels news debates.

The CPI, on Tuesday, also has nominated its youth leader- Kannur district party secretary P.Santhosh Kumar as its candidate.

The third seat will be won by the opposition and the Congress party is yet to announce their candidate.

Elections if required will be held on March 31.

