CPI-M rubbishes BJP's allegation of Yechuri using "criminal's" vehicle

Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 Eight days after the conclusion of the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress at Kerala's Kannur, the party leadership has rubbished allegations levelled by the BJP leaders that general secretary Sitaram Yechuri was using a vehicle which belonged to a person accused in multiple cases.

As per the BJP, at the Congress held from April 6-10, Yechuri was being driven around in a vehicle belonging to one Siddiq, a person with multiple cases. Kannur BJP district president Haridas said this shows the clandestine relations that the CPI-M has with people with a not too clean track record.

Quick in denial was Kozhikode CPI-M district secretary P.Mohanan who on Monday said he has had no role in this as the transportation arrangements was handed over to a private party.

"Around 58 vehicles were hired and when we do that we do not look into the political background and I do not know this Siddiq," said Mohanan.

Incidentally, the social media is active with the pictures of the vehicle that was used by Yechuri.

Kannur CPI-M district secretary M.V.Jayarajan said that they had given the transport contract to a tour company for the transport arrangements and vehicles belonging to 28 different owners were hired and it's most unfortunate that baseless allegations have been aired.

Reacting to the allegation Siddiq said he had a few cases against him in the past and at the moment there are no cases against him and he had given his vehicle to a friend of his on rent.

