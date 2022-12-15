CPI(M) leader takes jibe at 'Pathaan' actors for 'Besharam Rang' song

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao on Thursday took a jibe at the newly released 'Besharam Rang' song of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and said that it was better to feed any hungry person than watching 'Pathaan'.

"It is better to feed a hungry person than paying to watch Pathaan," Babu Rao said while slamming the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Ironically, the duo has also been appreciated by the masses for the actors' chemistry shown in the song.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Ramesh Mendola also slammed the Bollywood actors advising people not to watch the said movie in theatres. He also called out for the people to boycott 'Pathaan' and took a dig at Khan visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

Shah Rukh Khan, on December 12, visited the holy shrine ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan'.

Earlier, MP minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday also made his objections to the song clear and said in a conversation with the mediapersons that the costumes in the song were "objectionable".

He had shared a video of himself speaking to local media over Twitter and expressed that he was not sure if the film would be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

"The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," Narottam Mishra said two days after the song was released.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider it," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor