Criminals are trembling with fear under Adityanath who flourished during Akhilesh regime: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday targetted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that criminals who used to roam scot-free on the streets during SP regime are now trembling with fear under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Chouhan said, "Socialism of Samajwadi Party used to spread riots. Akhilesh Yadav is 'Dangesh' and there were criminals everywhere in his government. Since the time Baba (Yogi Adityanath) has come, they're in jails. They flourished during Akhilesh's tenure but are trembling now."

Urging the people to vote for BJP in the sixth phase of the seven-phased Assembly elections, the MP Chief Minister said, "After lots of efforts, Uttar Pradesh has come on track. I would like to request you (public) to not make any mistake, if Samajwadi Party people come to power they'll again become rioters."

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "saviour", Chouhan highlighted the works of the government during the COVID-19 period and said that during that time, people were stuck abroad and the Prime Minister brought them back under 'Vande Bharat' mission.

"Narendra Modi is the saviour of people. During Covid when people were stuck abroad PM Modi brought them back under Vande Bharat mission. It was due to Narendra Modi that vaccines were made," he said.

Elections for the fifth phase are currently underway in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose electoral fate will be decided by about 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

