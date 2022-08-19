Critics welcomed, but journalists should check authenticity: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 19 Critics are always welcomed but journalists should ensure that before writing any news, they check its authenticity, so that the image of the state is not maligned, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"Media fraternity should support the endeavour of the government to project its image in the right perspective. Critics are always welcomed but the journalist should ensure that before writing any news, they should check its authenticity, so that the image of the state is protected and not maligned," he said.

Addressing an Orientation Programme for Journalists, Sawant urged them to focus on constructive journalism and not destructive, keeping in mind that Goa is an international tourist destination and efforts are being made to see that it emerges as a tourist capital of the country.

He said that it is the media who can project the state in such a way that will make the people explore Goa, its rich environmental treasure, its sanctuaries, various tourist spots, and heritage as well.

Senior journalist Anand Narsimhan, who was the resource person for the programme, in his address, said that those who are in the field of media need to keep themselves updated in terms of day to day happenings around us.

Professor of Journalism, at Savitribai Phule College, Pune, Dr. Sanjay Tambat spoke on the changing environment, challenges and opportunities in contemporary journalism.

