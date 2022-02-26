'CSIR Jigyasa' benefitted 4 lakh students: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 26 Stating that 'CSIR Jigyasa' has emerged as a flagship outreach programme of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with a large connects to the school students, Minster for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the programme has benefited 4 lakh students across the country.

"Not only have the students physically visited CSIR labs but also interacted with the scientists, even during the pandemic. Students could connect to scientists and engage scientifically through webinars. I am happy to note that CSIR Jigyasa programme being implemented from 2017 has benefitted more than 4 lakh students across the country," Singh said as he announced the CSIR awards.

Singh expressed satisfaction that CSIR Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022, launched on January 3, had reached out to more than 20,000 students through Bootcamps across the country.

Seven Bootcamps with futuristic themes in areas like Energy, Health, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Water Conservation, Disaster Mitigation and Agro-technology were organised, wherein science experts could communicate to students on some contemporary issues that need greater awareness and S&T based solutions.

Prizes of Rs one lakh each were awarded to three students for the CSIR National Level Scientific Creativity Competition conducted in Hindi and English Medium.

Apart from these three winners, Mohammed Hisam, Shruti Nimbali and Sanchi Bansal, there were 75 other winners from across the country chosen for other awards at the 'CSIR Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022' to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Director General, CSIR, Shekhar C. Mande said the CSIR labs executed the event by developing strong partnership and engagement with IIT Bombay, My Gov, Kendriya Vidyalays, Navodaya Vidyalays and Atal Innovation Mission, Ministry of Human Resources (MHRD) and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor