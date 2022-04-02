CT Ravi expresses confidence of BJP winning over 150 seats in K'taka assembly elections due next year

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Friday said that his party could win over 150 seats in the state Assembly elections due next year.

After the core committee meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Ravi said that the former has instructed the party leaders to prepare a roadmap for one year and work on the ground to win over 150 seats in the elections.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Ravi said, "We discussed the political situation today. After winning polls in four states, the atmosphere is in favour of BJP. Congress is scared because of this. A self-confidence was presented in the meeting that if we work on the ground level, we can win more than 150 seats. Amit Shah has instructed us to prepare a roadmap for one year."

The BJP general secretary also informed that the party will finalise the names of the leaders willing to join the BJP, only after getting instructions from the party president.

"We will work on the ground and also we will finalise the people after getting the instructions from the party president, who are ready to join the party from the other parties," he said.

The BJP leader refuted the speculations of the cabinet expansion discussion and change of leadership ahead of the crucial elections and said that "no such question arises."

"We are ready for the elections. There were no discussions on the cabinet expansion. Change of leadership was also not discussed. No such question arises," Ravi said.

Earlier, top BJP sources said that the party does not succumb to any pressure and is not mulling any change of leadership ahead of the crucial elections.

"There is no question of change of leadership in the state... The president (Nalin Kateel) has been given a term and he will definitely complete that," said the sources.

On the talks doing the round regarding the possible change of guard for Chief Minister, another source said that there will not be a change of Chief Minister under any pressure.

"This is BJP and not any other party and we do not change any Chief Minister under pressure... Bommai is a very experienced politician and a capable Chief Minister," said the source.

( With inputs from ANI )

