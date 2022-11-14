Curbs on plying of BS-III, BS-IV vehicles lifted in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 In view of improving air quality in the national capital and the NCR, the Delhi government on Monday lifted the restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs in the city.

"Considering the recent improvement in the air quality in NCT of Delhi, the restrictions imposed for plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-whelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi are hereby revoked with immediate effect till further orders," the state Transport Department said in an order.

However, the department will closely monitor the AQI level in the city and directions will be reviewed accordingly, the order read.

The ban was imposed after the introduction of actions under Stage-III of GRAP in the national capital in view of deteriorating air quality.

In an order issued on November 7, the Transport Department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. The restrictions on plying of these vehicles was in place till November 13 as part of the action under Stage-III of the GRAP.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday said that actions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked with the immediate effect.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect its order dated 29th October, 2022, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Qualityf of the GRAP," it said, adding that the restrictions under Stage-I and Stage-II will continue.

