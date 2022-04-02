Curfew in Rajasthan's Karauli after violence

Jaipur, April 2 Authorities in Rajasthan's Karauli on Saturday imposed curfew after the town witnessed clashes between two groups, leading to a violence in which some shops and motorcycles were set afire.

Tension erupted after stones were thrown at a bike rally that was taken out by Hindu organisations on the first day of Chaitra Navratri on Saturday, officials said.

In view of the tense situation, the administration has announced curfew in the city. Police personnel have also been deployed.

A police officer said some miscreants pelted stones at the motorcycle rally leading to a confrontation between two groups. Some people were also hurt in the stone pelting incident.

A large number of police personnel rushed to bring the situation under control.

An official said more than 600 policemen including 50 police officers have been deployed in Karauli.

ADG Sanjib Narzary, IG Bharat Meena, DIG Rahul Prakash and SP Mridul Kachwaha also went there along with IG Bharatpur, Praful Kumar Khamesra.

Additional Director General Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria have appealed for peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor