Curfew lifted in Colombo following protest

Colombo, April 1 A curfew imposed in several areas of Colombo due to a protest outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house was lifted on Friday, the police said.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Rajapaksa's residence on Thursday night, urging him to resolve the ongoing crisis as Sri Lanka faced a 13-hour power cut earlier in the day as a result of the ongoing fuel shortage, reports Xinhua news agency.

Witnesses said the president was not in his residence when the protest erupted.

Security was heightened outside the President's house and later the protest became violent when participants pelted stones at the army personnel and broke down a barricade.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas.

Local media said dozens of people including police officers, who were injured during the protest, were sent to hospitals.

As protesters refused to disperse in the early hours of Friday, police declared a curfew in Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central and Nugegoda Police Divisions.

The country has been facing a power crisis, gas shortage and a shortage in its basic essential items, triggered by a foreign exchange shortage.

President Rajapaksa last month assured that he was looking at resolving the issues and was in discussions with friendly nations for economic assistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor