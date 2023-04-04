DA crisis: Bengal govt employees call cease work on Thursday, rally in Delhi

Kolkata, April 4 The joint forum of state government employees spearheading the movement against West Bengal government for non-payment of dearness allowance arrears has now decided to organise a day of cease work on April 6 as an extension of their agitation on this count.

Apart from that, the joint forum convenor, Bhaskar Ghosh said on Tuesday morning, the agitating state government employees will be staging a two-day sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on this issue.

After that the joint forum will forward a memorandum on this count to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and some of the important ministers of the Union cabinet.

According to Ghosh, the future course of agitations will include protest against the recent allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that those who illegally secured state government jobs during the previous Left Front regime were currently staging protest demonstrations on the dearness allowance issue. While making this allegation from his sit-in demonstration dais recently protesting against the non- payment of central dues, the chief minister also described these agitating state government employees as "thieves" and "dacoits".

Her statements evoked strong criticism from the political circles as well as from different quarters of the society. Ghosh claimed that the agitating employees will individually send a memorandum to the chief minister requesting her to order an investigation on their recruitments. "Let the investigation prove whether we secured our job in the legal way or not," Ghosh added.

