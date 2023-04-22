Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal in October-November

Itanagar, April 22 The Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh in October-November this year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Blessed to have audience with the apostle of peace, embodiment of compassion, ocean of wisdom, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama along with my family members today morning. "Happy that His Holiness has reiterated his assurance to visit Arunachal by October-November this year. Sought His blessings for the state & its people."

Khandu, however, did not mention the venue where he met the 87-year-old spiritual leader.

Meanwhile, local people organised a demonstration in Tawang on Saturday to protest against a "malicious propaganda" unleashed against the Dalai Lama over a video which was shared on social media recently.

In April 2017, the Dalai Lama was on a 12-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. His visit was opposed by China.

Beijing had recently fumed over Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh on April 10-11 to launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo village in Anjaw district, which shares borders with China and Myanmar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor