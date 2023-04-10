Day before one-day fast, Pilot speaks of self-respect of Rajasthan

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, April 10 Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot spoke of 'self-respect of Rajasthan' on Monday, a day before sitting on one-day fast against his own government's inaction on ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje.



In his tweet, he said, "Happiness in mind, smile on face, Resides here in every heart, Self respect of Rajasthan."

Pilot can be seen laughing out loud as being hugged by one of his followers.

Pilot along with his supporters will observe a day-long fast at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak on Tuesday. He has announced a fast against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's inaction on alleged scams reported under Vasundhara Raje's CM tenure.

Pilot will not take supporting ministers and MLAs with him in his fast. Instead of keeping ministers and MLAs together, he will keep common supporters together.

On the other hand, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said: "CM builds a wall with one hand and falls with the other by giving a wrong statement. What does it mean? Congress workers should not support such people," he added.

His supporters from all over the state will reach Jaipur to join him during his fast. Pro-Pilot leaders and MLAs had given a message to the supporters to reach Jaipur a day in advance.

Sources said Pilot has decided to keep the pro-ministers and MLAs away from the fast as a strategy. "If the supporting MLAs were on hunger strike, they would have been counted. There were two types of disadvantages in it. The issue arises as to who has more numbers. Second, the issue would have been associated with rebellion. Because of this, Pilot has adopted the strategy of fasting with common supporters."

After the announcement of Sachin Pilot's fast, the internal politics of the Congress has again heated up. State in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa is reaching Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon for damage-control. Randhawa will meet Ashok Gehlot and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara in a face-saving attempt.

Meanwhile, a few days back, RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal asked Pilot to leave the Congress and float his own party. 'I had said earlier also that if Sachin Pilot forms a new party, we will forge an alliance with him. I want Sachin Pilot to leave Congress as soon as possible as he is being humiliated again and again in the party."

Reacting to the statement during a press conference on Sunday, Pilot said, "Every one has right to express himself."



arc/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor