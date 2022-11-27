Day-dreaming has a limit, Mehbooba crosses that today: BJP spokesman

Srinagar, Nov 27 Lashing out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for saying that "whatever BJP snatched on August 5, 2019 would be brought back with interest", senior BJP leader and the party's J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said on Sunday that Mehbooba Mufti is day-dreaming.

"She is perhaps unaware of the fact that over 350 MPs voted in favour of rollback of Article 370 (which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir), and the PDP can't even win one single Parliamentary seat," Thakur said.

Reacting to the remarks made by the PDP chief during a youth convention in Srinagar, Thakur said that day-dreaming too has a limit and that has been crossed by Mehbooba Mufti by making false promises about bringing back Article 370, which was "buried several feet under the ground on August 5, 2019".

He added that no power on earth can bring back Article 370, let alone PDP.

Thakur said that when over 350 MPs voted in favour of rollback of Article 370 in the Parliament, how could the PDP chief claim to bring back the same.

"Gone are the days when Mehbooba Mufti would swear by the green colour, raise green handkerchiefs and wear green gowns to deceive people with hollow slogans," Thakur said, adding that Article 370 is history.

"Dead people don't return and Mehbooba Mufti should understand the universal truth," he said.

