Death toll from Hurricane Otis rises to 52 in Mexico

Mexico City, Dec 21 The death toll from the category 5 hurricane Otis has risen to 52 while 32 are still missing in Mexico, sources in the government said.

Searches on land and sea continue, Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado was quoted as saying by Mexico News Daily.

A total of 31 people were missing at sea, and one person on land, Salgado said.

The official update comes a month after families of missing sailors protested alleging that authorities appeared to have stopped looking for their loved ones.

The hurricane hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast on October 25, inflicting severe damage to hotels and housing infrastructure of Acapulco and Coyuca de Benitez, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Salgado on Wednesday said the tourist reactivation of the well-known seaside resort is fundamental after almost two months.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he expects the "rebirth" of Acapulco and the full recovery of the population of the neighboring Coyuca de Benitez.

