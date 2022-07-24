Death toll from Tripoli clashes rises to 16

Tripoli, July 24 The death toll from clashes between two rival armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli has increased to 16, while 52 others have been injured, the Ministry of Health said.

"All the wounded are receiving medical care inside public and private hospitals in Tripoli," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Clashes erupted between two rival armed groups in different parts of Tripoli on July 21 and lasted until the next day.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has expressed concern about the clashes, and called on all Libyans to do everything possible to preserve the country's "fragile stability at this sensitive time".

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor