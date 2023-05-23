Death toll in Sudan's armed clashes rises to 863: Doctors union

Khartoum, May 23 The death toll in the armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has risen to 863, the Sudanese Doctors Union said.

"The number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has risen to 863 with 3,531 injuries," the non-governmental body said on Monday in a statement.

More than one million people have been displaced since the conflict began on April 15, fleeing to safer locations inside and outside Sudan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest report on Sunday.

It added that more than 8,43,100 are internally displaced within Sudan and more than 2,48,000 people have crossed borders into neighbouring countries, including Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday night, the Sudanese Army and the RSF signed the Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah under Saudi-US patronage.

The seven-day cease-fire entered into force on Monday at 9:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT).

According to the deal, the parties will guarantee the freedom of movement of civil throughout the country and protect them from violence, harassment, recruitment, or other abuse, as well as refrain from any violations of international human rights law.

The parties will also provide security guarantees for safe, unhindered access for humanitarian agencies.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

