Death toll rises to 91 in Brazil heavy rains

Rio De Janeiro, May 31 The death toll from heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco climbed to 91, while 26 people were still missing and more than 5,000 people were displaced, the regional government said.

Since last week, Pernambuco has been suffering from rains, which caused severe flooding and landslides that buried dozens of houses, primarily in the capital Recife and its metropolitan region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rains intensified over the weekend, causing the death of 86 people and leading to 14 municipalities in Pernambuco, including Recife, to declare an emergency situation.

President Jair Bolsonaro visited the area on Monday, announcing that the federal government will allocate 1 billion reals (about $210.6 million) for the reconstruction of the affected areas.

"We are all obviously saddened, we express our condolences to the families. Our main objective is to comfort the families and, through material means, assist the population," he said.

The rains also hit the neighbouring state of Alagoas, where three people were killed and nearly 10,000 were displaced due to flooding, according to local media.

