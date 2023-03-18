Decision lies with top leadership: TN BJP leader on alliance with AIADMK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 : Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice president Nainar Nagenthiran on Saturday said that the party would follow the orders of the top leadership on forming an alliance with the AIADMK.

Nagenthiran was responding to news of a possible BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"According to us, the final decision is what the Delhi national high command says. BJP would act in a way that the national high command says," Nagenthiran told media.

On asked about BJP's state president Annamalai's comment on resigning if BJP formed an alliance with AIADMK, Nagenthiran said that it could be Annamalai's personal opinion and not the party's decision.

"That is a very personal and individual opinion. I can't make comments on that", he said.

He also added that during elections no one has contested alone in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Friday, AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar told the media that the comments of BJP state president Annamalai about an AIADMK-BJP alliance came as a surprise because it was an inside-party topic and no final decisions were made. He also added that whatever Annamalai said should be his personal opinion and his party should be asked to comment.

"We will form an alliance with whoever can agree with our ideals and accept our (AIADMK) leadership. Also, the alliance will be led by us", Jayakumar said.

