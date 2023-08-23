Declare rain-led devastation in Himachal as natural calamity: Congress tells PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 23 Facing widespread devastation caused by the rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Congress on Wednesday demanded the central government to declare it as a natural calamity and also announce a package of Rs 10,000 crore for the hill state like it was done during the Kedarnath tragedy and Gujarat’s Bhuj earthquake.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said, “The kind of devastation that has been caused in Himachal Pradesh due to rains and landslides is not getting proper attention. In the history of Himachal Pradesh, we have not seen such devastation.”

He said that till now 330 people have died while 35 are missing. Even over 12,000 houses have been destroyed and over Rs 13,000 crore loss has been assumed.

He also said that many highways have been washed away due to landslides.

“We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare it as a natural calamity for the unprecedented situation, as this has never happened in Himachal. And the way in which a package was given for the Kedarnath calamity and Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat, we are demanding for a package of Rs 10,000 crore from the centre,” Shukla said.

He said that the state government has received Rs 200 crore from the centre and we all know the kind of devastation. I also appeal to people to come forward and donate for rebuilding the state, which is a major attraction for tourists from many countries.

“I also appeal the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman to give permission to the MPs if they want to donate for Himachal Pradesh through their MPLAD fund then they should be allowed like it was allowed during the Bhuj earthquake,” he said.

He also highlighted that two teams from the Centre had visited Himachal Pradesh and they have assessed the situation there. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had also taken stock of the road damage in the state and he should also announce some package for the state.

He also said that the Congress –led governments of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka have given assistance to Himachal Pradesh and also other states too should come forward to help the hill state.

Citing the damage in the hill state, Shukla pointed out that whether it is upper Himachal or lower Himachal, devastation has been caused.

“Over 75,000 tourists and 17,000 vehicles were stranded, which were taken out by the state government. In Lahaul Spiti at an altitude of over 4,000 meter over 300 tourists were stranded, they too were rescued by the state government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with the senior officers camped round the clock to oversee rescue operations,” Shukla, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that the state government is doing all it can. “First it rained between July 7 and 15 and then again between August 10 to 14 and still rains are on. Upper Himachal was earlier left but now that area is also witnessing heavy rains and damages. As it is apple season but there is no road to bring them,” he said.

