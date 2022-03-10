Defeating BJP is equivalent to banging your head on a wall: Chandrakant Patil

The counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) commenced at 8.30 am.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is the incumbent in four states has been predicted to win in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and has been projected as leading in Uttarakhand. In Goa there is a close contest with the Congress.

Assembly Election Results 2022:

I won't comment on results, as a matured political leader; but early trends show that BJP will come in 4 states. All women must have voted for BJP &men might've voted for SP (in UP). Defeating BJP is equivalent to banging your head on a wall:BJP Maharashtra pres Chandrakant Patil

