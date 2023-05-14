Defence Ministry approves fourth positive indigenisation list of 928 strategically important components

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Ministry of Defence on Sunday approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units/Sub-systems/Spares and Components with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore to promote self-reliance and indigenisation in the defence sector.

"To promote 'Aatmrbharta' in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares and Components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore. Details of these items are available on SRIJAN Portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in/). These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list," the press release said.

In this regard, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, "The Govt under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed towards indigenisation and self-reliance in the Defence sector. Keeping this in mind, the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares & Components has been approved. The list includes high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore."

This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Spares & Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items (1st PIL - 262, 2nd PIL - 11, 3rd PIL - 37) have been indigenised, so far, an official statement said.

"The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under the 'Make' category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in the economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions," the release mentioned.

The DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items. The industry may look for Expression of Interest (EoIs)/Request for Proposal (RFPs) on the Srijan Portal Dashboard (https://srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic) specially designed for this purpose and may come forward to participate in large number, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor