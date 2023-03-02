Delhi became capital of corruption under Kejriwal: BJP

New Delhi, March 2 Delhi BJP working president Virender Sachdeva and leader of opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said in a joint press conference on Thursday that in the last eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has stalled the development process in the national capital and turned Delhi into the capital of corruption and scams.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal claims that he has given the country the best health minister (Satyendaar Jain) and education minister (Manish Sisodia), but the truth is that he has given the masterminds of two scams to the country, who are both in jail today.

Kejriwal should also explain why he withdrew the 2021-22 liquor policy, why he gave tenders to blacklisted companies and why didn't Satyendar Jain resign before despite being in jail for so many months, Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader also said that health services in Delhi cannot be imagined without AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College etc., which are all being run by the Central government.

In 2020, when the Covid pandemic hit Delhi, all the health services of Delhi government had collapsed. At that time, the big and temporary hospitals run by the Central government gave relief to the people of the national capital, the BJP leader claimed.

Sachdeva also said that it is a matter of shame that Kejriwal is saying that there is an Emergency-like situation in the country today.

