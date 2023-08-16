Delhi BJP MLA protests house proceedings over jurisdiction concerns during special assembly session

New Delhi, Aug 16 BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday protested against the functioning of the house during a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The BJP MLA objected saying that the house was convened to discuss matters outside the Delhi government’s jurisdiction.

As soon as the proceedings started, the opposition members protested against the functioning of the House.

Leader of the opposition and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed objection to discussing matters outside the government’s jurisdiction in the assembly, which he said allegedly go against the established rules.

He engaged in a debate on issues related to the Delhi Speaker.

In response, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla told him that the assembly was not a political arena and they will not allow it to become one.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri mentioned that he supports the letter written by the L-G. "Can you name an assembly where there is no question hour?" he asked.

To this, Birla questioned him whether he had gone through today's bulletin.

Bidhudi also said that he submitted twelve notices. In response, the Deputy Speaker stated that she cannot accept these notices and that topics listed in the agenda will only be discussed.

