Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Chand Bind gets extortion call; 1 held 

New Delhi, Aug 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, Ramesh Chand Bind, has filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that he was threatened by an unknown person who was demanding Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

One person, identified as Mithilesh, has been arrested from Manesar in Haryana.

As per sources, Mithilesh is also found to be involved in a case registered at Bhadohi.

A senior police officer said that the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at North Avenue police station on Tuesday after the MP approached the police.

The MP, on Monday, had received two calls from an unknown person demanding Rs 10 lakh.

"The MP was threatened that he and his son would be kidnapped if he failed to pay the extortion. The alleged person was also abusing and using foul language," an official privy to the investigation said.

