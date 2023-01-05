Delhi BJP threatens to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not transferred to fast-track court

New Delhi, Jan 5 Delhi BJP has threaten to gherao Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Kanjhawala case will not be transferred to a fast-track court.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday that the party has been continuously demanding that a fast track court should be set up for the hearing of the case, while on the other hand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is talking about providing legal aid to the victim's family and is avoiding to speak on the establishment of the fast track court".

"... The legal system in India is such that the state itself fights the case of every victim and the government lawyers present the case in the court on behalf of the victim. So it is clear that the announcement (by Arvind Kejriwal) of providing legal aid is misleading," he asserted.

The BJP leader also slammed the Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the CCTV camera network and street lights facility in the national capital. He said that the absence of both of these facilities were seen in the area related to the mishap.

Sachdeva has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to explain "why there is lack of street lights in the entire area from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and why government CCTV cameras are not available there".

He said that it would be better if the Chief Minister sheds aside political diatribes on the sensitive incident and announces formation of a fast track court in the next 24 hours otherwise the BJP will gherao the Chief Minister.

