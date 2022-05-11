Delhi BJP to reach out to 10L houses to highlight failure of Kejriwal govt

New Delhi, May 11 With an aim to reach out to 10 lakh houses in the national capital, the Delhi BJP is to start a 15-day long door-to-door campaign to highlight the misgovernance of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The campaign 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' against the Kejriwal government will be announced on Wednesday at an organisational meeting of over 5,000 workers at Talkatora stadium in the evening.

"We have decided to reach out to 10 lakh houses in the city to explain to people about how the city has been misruled in the last seven years under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government," a party insider said.

Party national vice president and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will launch the 'Pol Khol Abhiyan'.

Another party insider said that the BJP workers will hit the ground from May 15 and a target to visit 10 lakh houses by May 31 has been set.

The Delhi BJP is also to release a pamphlet highlighting the failure of the Kejriwal government. "Party workers will distribute these to 10 lakh houses during the door to door campaign," a party functionary said.

Last week in a meeting with the party leaders from the national capital, the BJP chief J.P. Nadda had asked the party leaders to intensify attacks on the AAP government.

"Nadda ji suggested that failure and misrule or misgovernance of the Kejriwal-led AAP government must be highlighted," sources had said.

The meet at Talkatora stadium will be attended by the block level office-bearers to the state leaders. A party leadership said the roadmap for future organisational activities will be discussed and works will be assigned with a deadline to achieve them.

The saffron party has already started a 45-day physical verification drive of its booth committee members.

