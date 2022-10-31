Delhi: BJP's NaMo cyber warriors to take on AAP in MCD polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be introducing NaMo Cyber Yoddha (NCY), an online volunteer campaign-cum-initiative ahead of the civic polls in Delhi.

According to BJP, NCY will be a platform for those who are not necessarily into politics but want to raise their voice on important issues. It will be volunteer-driven. Around 50,000 NaMo cyber warriors will be galvanized over a period of one month.

The party said thousands of people are influenced by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mission of service, development and 'sabka saath'.

Though BJP is preparing to launch NaMo Cyber Yoddha campaign, the most important question is whether NCY helps the party to garner votes in its favour in MCD elections.

BJP national spokesperson and in-charge of Delhi's social media and digital campaign Shehzad Poonawalla said, "NaMo Cyber Yoddha is an army of motivated volunteers that will help to expose the lies and wrongdoings of AAP government in Delhi and counter their campaign with facts and truth."

Poonawalla further said NCY will be launched soon. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Rambir Bidhuri, Chief of Election Management Campaign Ashish Sood, Shahzad Poonawalla and BJP MPs from Delhi will be present at the launch event.

In the run of municipal elections in Delhi, BJP and AAP have come face to face.

BJP has been accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of being corrupt. BJP alleged that in the last 8 years, the AAP government has completely failed on every front and has been the most corrupt government in the history of Delhi.

"From liquor to hawala and bus to electricity subsidy - AAP is a government of scams. AAP runs propaganda and advertisement to hide its failures. There has been a 420 per cent increase in spending. People understood the reality of their 'world class model'," said Poonawalla.

The BJP leader said AAP claims a world-class education model but cannot name 10 new colleges.

"They cannot show the 7 new hospitals they were going to build. Yamuna river is getting polluted continuously and as a result, we have been denied the opportunity to perform Chhath puja on its ghats," he said.

Poonawalla said the air quality in Delhi has been deteriorating but no action has been taken on stubble burning or pollution other than blaming Diwali and firecrackers.

Attacking the AAP further, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that "Various AAP leaders have targeted Hindu faith. Hundreds of crores rupees have been spent on salaries of Waqfs and Imams to please a vote bank but no money spent on ASHA workers, teachers and free coaching of SC/ST/OBC students."

Now amid these allegations and counter-allegation politics, BJP's Namo Cyber Yoddha campaign is believed to make the Delhi Municipal Corporation election more interesting.

Earlier this month, the total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

Now after the final delimitation order is issued, elections are expected soon.

It is to be noted that before the amalgamation of corporations, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, while East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards. But after the delimitation, now the number of wards has been reduced to 250.

Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. AAP leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officials.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had questioned the reduction of wards from 272 to 250. The Delhi Congress had also alleged a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the Dalit community in this regard, as the reserved seats have been reduced from 46 to 42.

( With inputs from ANI )

