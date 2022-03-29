Delhi Budget focuses completely on employment: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 29 Referring to Delhi Budget 2022-23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said for the first time since independence, a budget has been prepared with the main focus on employment.

He said the issue of employment was only discussed during election campaigns, and after the polls, nobody used to address it.

"However, for the first time, the budget focuses on employment opportunities. Delhi government budget talks about creating 20 lakh employment opportunities," he said in the Assembly.

"But we have made provision of Rs 10 crore in the budget to establish boarding schools for them where all their needs will be taken care of. If those children are trained properly, they can bring medals for the country," Kejriwal added.

He has also blamed the Central government for obstructing Mohalla Clinics projects, saying the Centre has hindered the files related to the clinic, "and then they restricted the files on CCTVs but somehow, we got them passed".

"For the last 25 years, work was delayed and hindered. For the first time, there is a government (led by the AAP) that believes in working for the people," Kejriwal said during his address to the house.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further added that the door step ration delivery system could not be implemented in Delhi, but "we have started this scheme in Punjab".

