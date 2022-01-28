Delhi Cabinet approves ex-gratia relief to farmers for crop loss

New Delhi, Jan 28 Delhi cabinet on Friday approved ex-gratia relief to farmers on Friday at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains.

Due to incessant rains and water logging of fields owing to overflow of nearby natural drains during September-October 2021 in Delhi, crops of farmers have been severely damaged, the Delhi government said in a release, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter and assessed that a relief package for crop damage was necessary to be provided.

The cabinet also approved the rates at which ex-gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss. The expenditure under the exercise will be about Rs 53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acre.

"If the loss is assessed to be 70 per cent or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70 per cent. If the assessed loss is more than 70 per cent, compensation will be paid at the rate of 100 per cent," it further said.

Upon directions of the Chief Minister, teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage done to the crops. The CM has given express orders to the teams to understand the needs of the farmers and assure that everyone gets justice.-

