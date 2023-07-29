Delhi: Clash erupts between police and mob over Muharram procession route

New Delhi, July 29 Clashes erupted between the police and mob during a Tazia procession on Saturday evening near the Surajmal Stadium in Delhi’s Nangloi area, a Delhi Police official said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said that around 8,000 to 10,000 people were carrying out the procession peacefully, however, the organisers of Tazia procession wanted to deviate from the designated route.

This led to a heated argument, escalating into a dispute.

“The situation further worsened when the mob engaged in a scuffle with the police officers started pelting stones towards police. In response, the police resorted to baton charges to disperse the unruly mob,” said the DCP.

Around 8 to 10 police officials sustained minor injuries, and police vehicles were also damaged. Mob also pelted stones on private vehicles and public buses.

“We have not arrested anyone yet but legal action will be initiated,” said the official.

However, to restore law and order situation in the area, police have temporarily closed all the markets, and additional police personnel have been deployed.

“The situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further escalation of tension,” said another police official.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor