Delhi court acquits man in 2020 riots case due to insufficient investigation

New Delhi, Aug 24 A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of rioting during the 2020 northeast Delhi clashes, citing that the police had filed the charge sheet in a mechanical manner without actually investigating the incidents.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala's decision was based on a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the accused's presence in the mob beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case pertained to Javed, who was accused of being part of a riotous mob that burned properties in northeast Delhi during the February 25, 2020 riots.

The court observed that while the prosecution established the presence of an unlawful assembly involved in rioting and vandalism, the individual's involvement could not be sufficiently proven.

It also noted that the charge sheet was filed for multiple incidents without thorough investigation, and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code were invoked without proper consideration of the actual situation.

Hence, the court acquitted Javed of all charges and referred the matter back to the Station House Officer (SHO) to take further action in accordance with the law, regarding the incidents reported against him.

“Accused Javed is hereby acquitted of all the charges. Matter is referred back to SHO to take further steps in respect of incidents reported in accordance with law,” the court said.

