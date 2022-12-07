Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid's interim bail plea in UAPA case

New Delhi, Dec 7 A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved, for December 12, its order on student activist Umar Khalid's plea seeking interim bail for two weeks for his sister's wedding.

Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020 in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was denied bail by the Delhi High Court's special bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18.

On November 18, he moved an application through Senior Advocate Trideep Pais for interim bail before the court of Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat. The advocate told the court that the prosecution has conducted the verification/investigation, and that Khalid's sister's marriage is scheduled in December, for which the interim bail plea is sought.

The court had noted: "This is a fresh application u/s 439 CrPC moved on behalf of the applicant/accused Umar Khalid seeking interim bail for a period of two weeks."

"Put up for filing of reply and arguments on the interim bail application of applicant/accused Umar Khalid on 25.11.2022."

Last Friday, ASJ Rawat directed the prosecution to file a reply to the plea after verifying the contents mentioned in the application.

