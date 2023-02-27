Delhi court sends Sisodia to 5 days CBI custody

New Delhi, Feb 27 A Delhi court on Monday sent arrested Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to five days Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who had reserved his order after arguments from both sides, pronounced his order sending the AAP leader to custody till March 4.

The agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.

