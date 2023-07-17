Delhi govt approves notification for development of industrial area in Kanjhawala

New Delhi, July 17 Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the city government has approved the issuance of a notification to declare 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala as an industrial area.

This forthcoming industrial area will be one of the largest in Delhi, contributing to the economic growth of the city and creating employment opportunities for a substantial number of individuals, he said, stressing the government's commitment to providing modern and essential amenities in Delhi's industrial areas.

"In pursuit of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of establishing the capital as an industrial hub, the Delhi government has authorised the issuance of a notification designating Kanjhawala Industrial Estate for development as an industrial area. This development will stimulate economic activities in Delhi and offer countless employment prospects for the youth. Spanning approximately 920 acres of land, Kanjhawala Industrial Area will present a golden opportunity for the industrial community to establish their businesses," a statement said.

The development of the Kanjhawala industrial area is expected to foster regular industrial growth in the capital, it said, adding that this initiative will effectively address the issue of illegal operations conducted by numerous industrial units, which often result in accidents and uncontrolled pollution in commercial and residential areas.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will provide essential services, including road networks, sewage and drainage systems, solid waste management systems, fire fighting systems, and electricity in the industrial area.

