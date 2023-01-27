Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 12 cr to strengthen road infra

New Delhi, Jan 27 Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday approved projects worth Rs 12 crore for repair and redevelopment of road infrastructure in the national capital.

The projects include repair and redevelopment of the Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, and culverts at six locations in Najafgarh drain from Bharat Nagar to Timarpur amounting to Rs 9.90 crore.

While sharing the details about the projects, Sisodia said, "The Delhi government is working round-the-clock to ensure better road infrastructure. The PWD is regularly assessing infrastructure at various locations and ensuring their maintenance from time to time so that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters.

"Following the same policy, two new projects have been approved recently. The repair and redevelopment of the Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers will increase the life of the flyovers by up to 20 years."

The Andrews Ganj and Nehru Place flyovers project involves the replacement of worn-out bearings which will increase the life of the flyovers by up to 20 years. The work is expected to be completed in six months.

Another project will ensure the repair and redevelopment of culverts at six locations in Najafgarh drain from Bharat Nagar to Timarpur at a cost of Rs 9.90 crore. Repair of these culverts has been pending for a long time. The project is expected to be completed in nine months.

Sisodia has directed the concerned officials to complete the work in the stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public when the work is in progress.

