Delhi HC issues summons to AAP leaders in defamation case filed by BJP leader

New Delhi, Jan 20 A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Ravinder Kumar in connection with a 2020 press conference.

Kumar had filed a plea accusing Pathak and Goel of spreading defamatory allegations against him which "diminished his reputation as a decent person".

The plea claimed that on November 1, 2020, the defendants held a press conference to discuss the subject of property tax collection by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and made slanderous claims about BJP councillors.

The complainant claimed that on November 2, 2020, two leading dailies reported the accusations and insinuations made by the accused at the aforementioned press conference.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the AAP's website aired the press conference live and that the full footage is still accessible on the party's official YouTube page.

Kumar contended that above two being the first and second ingredients, the third ingredient, i.e., the intention to harm the complainant's reputation, was evident from the accused persons' act to hold the press conference at a time when elections were approaching.

The court noted that in order to take cognisance and summon the accused, it was necessary to evaluate whether a prima facie case had been established.

"Having considered the details of the allegations made in the complaint, the statement of the complainant and CW2 on solemn affirmation as well as materials on which the complainant placed reliance, this court takes cognisance of the offence under Section 499/500 of IPC. Accused Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel be summoned on the next date of hearing," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand ordered.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on January 23.

