Delhi LG okays Lokayukta proposal for creation of Director (Investigation) post

New Delhi, Nov 16 Delhi Lieutenant General V.K. Saxena has given the nod to the Lokayukta proposal for creation of the post of Director (Investigation).

A source with the Administrative Reforms Department said that the LG has cleared the proposal for creation of the post of Director (Investigation) with sufficient seniority to head the Ombudsman's investigative wing, apart from creating posts of Assistants and Peons necessary for its daily functioning.

The body mandated with looking into complaints of corruption by public functionaries, has been without an investigation in-charge.

"The Lokayukta in Delhi, crippled severely ever since its inception, due to the lack of something as critical as a Director (Investigation) and support staff as basic as Assistants and Peons, will soon find teeth for the discharge of its functions and responsibilities," said the source.

LG Saxena, while clearing the Lokayukta's annual report for laying in the Assembly, had recently highlighted the laments of the Lokayukta and advised the Chief Minister to address them, the source added.

The Lokayukta in their successive reports have been underlining that "there are several hurdles and hindrances in the smooth and efficient functioning of the Lokayukta." "Some of these relate to the independence of the Lokayukta due to lack of financial autonomy and sufficient staff, that are a sine quo non for the proper functioning of the office of the Lokayukta."

The Lokayukta had time and again pointed out that "most importantly the Lokayukta in Delhi is not provided with any investigating agency and a single man posted as Assistant Director (Investigation) is the only means of investigation available with the Delhi Lokayukta," said the source.

