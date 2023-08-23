Delhi: Major tragedy averted as two planes given go ahead to take-off, land at same time

New Delhi, Aug 23 A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning when a Vistara Airlines plane was cleared for take-off while another aircraft was in the process of landing.

The take-off was swiftly cancelled following directives from the Air Traffic Control (ATC). However, sources said that the incident involved Flight UK725 en route from Delhi to Bagdogra.

Initiating take-off from the recently inaugurated runway, while a Vistara flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi was concluding its landing on a parallel runway, moving towards the runway's end.

“It was around 8:30 a.m when the incident was reported. Both were Vistara flights. Flight UK725 was given a go ahead by the ATC but another flight driven by a woman pilot while on way to landing noticed the parallel flight getting ready to take off,” said sources.

“She informed ATC. However, despite this, the pilot of Flight UK725 was given go ahead to take off by the ATC but he refused and turned the plane for engine refuelling and regular check,” said the sources.

Despite repeated calls and messages there was no response from airport authorities.

