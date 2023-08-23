Delhi: Major tragedy averted as two planes given go ahead to take-off, land at same time

New Delhi, Aug 23 A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning when a Vistara Airlines plane was cleared for take-off while another aircraft was in the process of landing.

The take-off was swiftly cancelled following directives from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The incident involved Flight UK725 en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, initiating take-off from the recently inaugurated runway, while a Vistara flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi was concluding its landing on a parallel runway, moving towards the runway's end.

"Both planes were authorised simultaneously, but the ATC promptly intervened. The ATC officer on duty instructed the Vistara flight to abort take-off," stated an official with knowledge of the situation,” said the sources.

More details awaited.

