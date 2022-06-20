Delhi: Over 50 Congress workers detained at Singhu border

New Delhi, June 20 More than 50 Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police when they were trying to enter the national capital from the Singhu border on Monday, an official said.

"We have detained around 50-55 Congress workers, including Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudhary," Deputy Commissioner of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav told .

As per the senior official, the workers were coming in different cars and were stopped by the police.

"I have been detained by the police. I wanted to join my party members at the Jantar Mantar," Chaudhary said while speaking to . He said that currently he has been kept at the Narela police station.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders and parliamentar are currently registering their protest against the government over defence recruitment scheme Agnipath and their leader Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning through a Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar.

