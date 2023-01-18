Delhi Police holds inter-state coordination meeting

New Delhi, Jan 18 Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora held an inter-state coordination meeting with his counterparts from various states with the aim to strengthen cooperation and to address various issues related to preparation for the forthcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and J&K, along with senior officers of Delhi Police, the NIA, the NCB, and the IB.

"The officers shared intelligence related to terror inputs and the anti-terror measures including border checking, verifications of suspicious elements, etc. Issues related to movement of para-gliders, drones, and other flying objects from the open areas were discussed. Advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements and vehicles was stressed upon. Interstate gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to supply of illegal firearms and narcotics were also discussed," Delhi Police spokesman Suman Nalwa said.

"Traffic restrictions during Republic Day celebrations and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned and officers of other states were requested to cooperate for ensuring the effective implementation of the same," he said.

During the meeting the CP also emphasized on various measures for the smooth organisation of Republic Day, more so in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit.

The officers present resolved to have increased coordination for policing in the NCR region with emphasis on real time sharing of relevant information and close interaction at all levels in order to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day.

