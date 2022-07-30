Delhi to return to old regime of excise policy for 6-month period

New Delhi, July 30 Days after Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommend a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy, the government in the national capital has decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city.

A Delhi government notification said "to rever to old regime of excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh excise policy is in".

"Considering the timelines are very short, while taking other necessary actions in the matter, coordinate with the heads of DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC to get the information prepared latest by end of today on July 29," the notification to the Excise Commissioner reads.

Meanwhile, the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, will come to an end on July 31.

The Department which is mandated to come out with a revised policy every financial year, is still working on the Excise Policy 2022-23 that recommends, among other things, home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the Department and the group of ministers on May 5. But a final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the Lt. Governor.

A draft policy is also yet to be sent to Saxena for his approval.

